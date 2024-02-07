Apple iPhone 16's Rumored Camera Redesign May Boost Spatial Video Recording Capabilities For Vision Pro

Loading... Loading...

Apple is gearing up to turn the upcoming iPhone 16 into a recorder for its $3500 mixed reality headset Vision Pro with a redesigned camera bump and sensors.

What Happened: On Wednesday, tipster Majin Bu addressed rumors about Apple Inc.’s AAPL anticipated iPhone 16 models. Contrary to popular belief, he stated that the size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max may remain unchanged, with potential variations being minimal.

Bu underscored the possibility of Apple trimming the camera module on the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. Instead of a square camera bump, Apple could go back to the pill-shaped design we saw on the iPhone X.

This vertical camera setup would allow the iPhone 16 to be used to record spatial videos for the Apple Vision Pro headset. Right now, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are capable of spatial video recording.

Considering Vision Pro’s importance to Apple, Cupertino could prioritize making it easier to create content that can be consumed on the mixed reality headset.

But also hinted at the possibility of a periscope camera fitting into the iPhone 16 Pro without necessitating a size increase. He mentioned a square periscope in the iPhone 15 Pro model, which is capable of 4x aperture change.

In addition to the camera specifications, Bu suggested changes to the button layout, with capacitive touch buttons potentially being flat or slightly sunken into the chassis.

Apple Hub posted mockups of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, aligning with Bu’s expected design changes.

Why It Matters: The speculation around the new button layout aligns with previous rumors about a new one-touch Capture Button facilitating video recording.

The design leaks of the iPhone 16 Pro models previously reported showed a design that could accommodate the rumored periscope camera, adding credibility to Bu’s claims.

