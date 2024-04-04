iPhone 16 Rumors Roundup: Everything We Know About Apple's Next Flagship

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.’s AAPL upcoming flagship series, the iPhone 16, is generating a lot of buzz. Here’s a roundup of all the rumors and leaks about the highly anticipated device.

What Happened: The tech giant is expected to release its iPhone 16 series in September, continuing its tradition of annual launches. The new series is anticipated to feature larger screens, a revamped design, and improved performance, among other upgrades.

Screen Size And Display: The iPhone 16 is expected to have a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Plus will feature a 6.7-inch display. The Pro models are anticipated to be even larger, with the iPhone 16 Pro sporting a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max having a screen of 6.9 inches. Previously, it was speculated that this iPhone with a gigantic screen was named iPhone 16 Ultra.

The new models are also rumored to feature a new OLED display with micro-lens array or MLA technology, offering improved brightness and energy efficiency. However, this will be a new technology for Apple smartphones. Therefore, it is possible that iPhone enthusiasts will have to wait longer, in case the technology is not ready for the iPhone 16 lineup.

Design And Camera: The iPhone 16 is expected to have a new design, with the addition of the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button and a potential haptic Capture Button on the iPhone 16 Pro. The camera array is also expected to be revamped for spatial video content, with a pill-shaped design being rumored.

The iPhone 16 Pro may also feature a super telephoto periscope camera for improved long-distance photography. It has also been reported that the iPhone 16 Pro could adopt molded glass lenses to reduce the thickness and weight of the camera.

Software, Battery And Performance: Performance-wise, the iPhone 16 series is expected to be powered by the A17 Bionic chip, with the Pro models potentially featuring an A18 Bionic chip. The new models are also expected to feature a graphene heat sink to address heating issues reported with the iPhone 15.

Moreover, it is almost certain that the 2024 iPhone models will be powered by iOS 18 and one consistent rumor surrounding this software update is improved AI-powered functionalities. This could entail a revamped Siri, capable of efficiently executing complex tasks through voice commands.

A leaked report previously suggested that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with an increase in battery capacity. There’s also a possibility that the iPhone 16 Plus might experience a reduction in its battery size. It was also reported that the tech giant might be considering adopting Wi-Fi 7 technology for the iPhone 16 Pro lineup.

Polished Titanium Outlook And More: It has been reported that Cupertino might introduce a new polished titanium finish for iPhone 16 Pro models — more polished than its predecessor, along with being better scratch-resistant.

Some leaks have also suggested that new iPhone 16 models could feature "space black" and "rose" colors. The leak also suggests that the “Natural” and “White Titanium” hues are set to undergo slight modifications. It’s expected that the “Natural Titanium” shade will have a more grayish tone, while “White Titanium” will resemble a “Silver White” shade similar to the iPhone 14 Pro’s silver model.

Photo via Shutterstock