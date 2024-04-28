Elon Musk Gives One-Word Response To Joe Biden's Dig At Donald Trump At White House Correspondents' Dinner

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk reacted to President Joe Biden's recent comments at the White House correspondents' dinner with a one-word response that sparked some discussion on social media.

What Happened: On Sunday, Musk responded to a tweet by Greg Price, the communications director of the State Freedom Caucus Network who quoted Biden's remarks at the White House Correspondents dinner.

"Biden repeats the bloodbath hoax at the White House Correspondents dinner: '[Trump] promised a bloodbath when he loses again.' He then went on to talk about the dangers of misinformation," Price wrote.

Musk's succinct response, "Wow," left some followers mixed on where he stood on Biden's statement.

Why It Matters: Musk's political leanings have been a topic of interest. Despite his assurance that he would not financially support either Biden or Donald Trump's campaigns, his social media activity suggests a preference.

Musk's posts have ranged from surmising about Biden's use of Adderall to endorsing Trump's views on immigration.

The billionaire has also criticized Biden's immigration policies. He accused the president of allowing a significant influx of undocumented immigrants into the U.S. for political gain, once commenting that Biden's strategy was to "1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state."

There have been increasing comparisons between Musk and Trump, with both known for their unfiltered views and self-promotion. Musk's recent actions have even invited parallels to the Trumpian playbook.

