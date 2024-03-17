In Rambling Speech, Donald Trump Issues Grim Warning If He Loses Election: 'If I Don't Get Elected ... It's Going To Be A Blood Bath For The Country'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump delivered a speech at an event in Ohio on Saturday, using harsh language to describe immigrants, unleashing a barrage of insults and warning that the U.S. might not see another election if he doesn't secure a victory in November against President Joe Biden.

Trump's address, lasting nearly an hour and a half at the Dayton International Airport in Vandalia, Ohio, was marked by his characteristic blend of attacks and provocative statements.

He struggled with the teleprompter but didn't shy away from praising individuals jailed in connection with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, whom he dubbed "unbelievable patriots."

Furthermore, he reiterated his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen, a narrative debunked by extensive evidence, reported The New York Times.

Trump's speech also touched on the U.S. economy and the auto industry. He promised to impose tariffs on foreign-manufactured cars if he wins the upcoming election.

He additionally described a grim future for the country should he lose, predicting a "blood bath" for the nation.

Though the event was intended to boost Bernie Moreno, Trump's preferred Senate candidate, Moreno was mentioned only briefly.

“Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a blood bath for the whole — that’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a blood bath for the country,” said Trump.

His speech was filled with derogatory remarks about various Democrats, including Biden, whom he called a "stupid president," and Fani Willis, the Atlanta prosecutor overseeing his criminal case in Georgia.

Trump also targeted Matt Dolan, one of Moreno's primary opponents, likening him to "the next Mitt Romney" and criticizing the renaming of the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians, a decision linked to Dolan's family. Despite the political jabs, when Moreno returned to the stage, he lauded Trump as a "good man," without directly urging the audience to support his Senate campaign.

The former president's speech showcased his typical mix of scripted and impromptu remarks, with Trump humorously complaining about the malfunctioning teleprompter and joking about not paying the teleprompter company, much to the audience's amusement.

