Trump Vs Biden: One Candidate Appears To Lose Support From Within Party, Raising Concerns About Electability

A recent New York Times and Siena College poll has unveiled a challenging election situation for President Joe Biden, who is currently grappling with significant doubts about his leadership from within his party, alongside widespread dissatisfaction with the nation's direction.

This sentiment has placed him behind former President Donald Trump as the general election looms.

With the November election only eight months away, Biden's support stands at 43%, trailing Trump's 48% among registered voters.

The poll reveals a grim outlook for Biden, with only a quarter of voters believing the country is on the right track. A striking majority feel the economy is in poor shape, and more than twice as many voters think Biden's policies have harmed rather than helped them.

Furthermore, 47% of voters strongly disapprove of Biden's job performance, marking the highest level of disapproval during his presidency.

The data points to significant vulnerabilities within the Democratic coalition, notably among women, Black, and Latino voters.

Despite Biden facing only nominal opposition in the early nominating states, the Democratic base, particularly among voters under 45, remains sharply divided over his candidacy.

In contrast, Trump has demonstrated a formidable capacity to unify the Republican base, securing the loyalty of 97% of those who voted for him in 2020.

Almost none of his previous supporters have shifted their allegiance to Biden, who has retained only 83% of his 2020 voters, with 10% now supporting Trump.

This polling data underscores Biden's uphill battle in rallying his party and the broader electorate.

Trump's lead widened to five points in the late February survey, slightly larger than the previous Times/Siena national poll of registered voters in December.

Among the likely electorate, Trump currently holds a four-percentage-point lead.

In the survey from last year, Trump held a two-point lead among registered voters, while Biden led by two points among the projected likely electorate.

