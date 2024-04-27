Trump Vs. Biden: One Candidate Hold Slim Lead Over Other In Latest Poll

Loading... Loading...

In a recent national poll, former President Donald Trump outpaced President Joe Joe Biden by a slim margin of two points, indicating a tightening race.

What Happened: A poll conducted by the University of North Florida (UNF) shows that 47% of respondents would cast their vote for Trump, while 45% lean towards Biden. The remaining respondents were split among other candidates, had no intention to vote, or were undecided.

Michael Binder, the faculty director of the Public Opinion Research lab at UNF, said that these results point to a "very close race" in the forthcoming November elections.

The poll also revealed that Biden has lost some of his 2020 voters, with 6% of them planning to vote for Trump in 2024.

Conversely, only 2% of 2020 Trump voters expressed their intention to switch to Biden this year.

Also Read: Donald Trump Says It Would Be A 'Great Honor' If He Were Jailed For Breaching Gag Order: 'I Will Gladly Become A Modern Day Nelson Mandela'

Despite Trump's ongoing trial in New York City, 67% of voters stated that a conviction would not influence their vote.

Earlier polls this month showed Biden gaining momentum in some states and national polls.

However, the latest UNF poll, conducted among 745 likely voters from April 8 to 20, indicates a shift in favor of Trump.

Why It Matters: In February, an NBC News poll showed Trump leading Biden by 16 points in economic competence. A Florida Atlantic University survey also showed Trump leading Biden by 4% among registered voters.

However, a New York Times and Siena College poll in April showed Trump's lead narrowing to just 1 point. Interestingly, recent polls showed Trump gaining favor among younger voters, a demographic traditionally aligned with the Democrats, and Biden making strides with older voters.

Now Read: Donald Trump Attempts To Rally Supporters Ahead Of First Criminal Trial: '72 Hours Until All Hell Breaks Loose!'

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock