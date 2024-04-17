Marjorie Taylor Greene Confronted By Moskowitz Over Nazis In Ukraine Claims: 'Disgusting Behavior'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent House Oversight Committee hearing, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) took a stand against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for her baseless claims about the prevalence of Nazism in Ukraine. This narrative is often echoed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: Moskowitz criticized Greene’s attempts to portray Ukrainians as Nazis and compare Ukraine’s government to Nazi Germany during a hearing titled “Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party's Political Warfare,” reported The Hill.

Moskowitz, a descendant of Holocaust survivors, chastised Greene for her “disgusting behavior, using Nazis as propaganda.” He encouraged her to visit the Holocaust Museum to gain a better understanding of the horrors committed by the Nazis.

He also disputed Greene’s unfounded allegations about concentration camps and other Nazi-like atrocities in Ukraine, asserting, “They're not trying to erase a people, the Ukrainians.”

Previously, Greene had shared several news articles and photos suggesting the existence of neo-Nazis in Ukraine. She voiced her worry about the alleged misinformation regarding “the Nazis in Ukraine and their recruitment efforts that go all around the world.”

Historian Timothy Snyder, a specialist in the Holocaust and Eastern Europe, refuted Greene’s claims, stating that the influence of Nazis in Ukrainian politics was minimal. He suggested that concerns about fascism should be directed towards Russia instead.

Why It Matters: Greene’s controversial remarks are not new. In March 2024, she had a heated exchange with British journalist Emily Maitlis at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Maitlis questioned Greene about her support for conspiracy theories, leading to a tense confrontation.

Greene is currently engaged in an effort to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) over his decision to bring multiple foreign aid bills to the floor, including to Ukraine.

