Marjorie Taylor Greene Bid To Oust Speaker Mike Johnson Joined By Thomas Massie: 'It's A Clusterf**k'

In a recent development, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has joined forces with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in her ongoing campaign to unseat Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).

What Happened: Massie has publicly backed Greene’s efforts to remove Johnson following the Speaker’s decision to bring multiple foreign aid bills to the floor. Massie stated his belief that Johnson should step down and confirmed his plan to co-sponsor the motion to vacate, reported Axios.

Despite former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Johnson, Greene has been pushing for a vote on Johnson’s removal over Ukraine aid for several weeks. Massie’s comments were met with disapproval from the majority of the conference.

“It’s a clusterf**k,” one member said, according to the report. Another member said, “We are screwed.”

Johnson’s speakership is currently under fire, with conservatives criticizing his handling of various policy issues. Despite members expressing their reluctance for further chaos with another ouster, Johnson’s slim majority presents significant challenges.

Some Democrats have indicated their willingness to support Johnson on the floor to prevent him from meeting a similar fate to his predecessor, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Why It Matters: This development comes after Greene’s previous attempts to oust Johnson lacked momentum and support within the GOP, as reported by Benzinga on April 14. Greene’s campaign mirrors a previous successful motion by Rep. Matt Gaetz against Kevin McCarthy.

Earlier, on April 10, Benzinga reported that Greene and Johnson failed to reach an agreement, putting Johnson's position as Speaker at risk. This was the first interaction between the two Republicans since Greene's motion to vacate the Speakership last month.

Despite former President Donald Trump’s efforts to ease the growing discord between Johnson and Greene, the Georgia representative has remained steadfast in her criticism of the Speaker, as reported by Benzinga on April 13.

