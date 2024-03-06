Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Former BBC Host To 'F*** Off' At Trump's Mar-A-Lago

Loading... Loading...

In a recent incident at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, U.S. House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene had a heated confrontation with British journalist Emily Maitlis.

What Happened: As reported by Politico, the clash took place when Maitlis, a former BBC host now with The News Agents podcast, questioned Greene about her support for conspiracy theories. The conversation escalated when Maitlis asked Greene, a staunch ally of Trump, why many of his supporters, including herself, are drawn to conspiracy theories, reported Politico.

Greene responded by accusing Maitlis of being a conspiracy theorist herself, asserting that the left and the media propagate more conspiracy theories. She underscored her support for the truth, the constitution, freedoms, and an America-first approach.

See Also: Trump’s Victory Speech Dilemma: Media Struggles Over Allowing ‘Somebody To Knowingly Lie On Your Air’

When Greene tried to conclude the interview by repeatedly stating, “We are all done here,” and began to walk away, Maitlis continued to press her, bringing up a controversial Facebook post-Greene made in 2018 about Jewish space lasers, which has been linked to antisemitic tropes.

Greene’s response was sharp and direct. She told Maitlis to “go talk about Jewish space lasers” and to “f*** off.”

Why It Matters: Greene’s confrontational style and controversial statements have been a source of contention. In February 2024, she suggested that Republicans were ‘bribed’ to oppose the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Later that month, she faced criticism from Democrats over her comments during a vaccine hearing.

In March 2024, she accused President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas of being responsible for a murder allegedly committed by an illegal immigrant.

Her controversial statements have even drawn criticism from within her own party, with former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele calling her a “crazy fool.”

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Elon Musk-Mark Cuban War Of Words Escalates After Shark Tank Host Backs Biden: ’24 Karat D****e’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.