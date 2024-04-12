Trump Urges Arizona Lawmakers To Use 'Heart, Common Sense And Act Immediately' After Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump has called on Arizona lawmakers to address the state’s abortion laws “as fast as possible” after a Supreme Court ruling that upheld an 1864 law.

What Happened: The former president took to Truth Social on Friday, to express his concerns about the Supreme Court ruling, which upheld a law from 1864, making abortion a felony. Trump urged the Arizona Legislature to act quickly to address the situation.

“The Supreme Court in Arizona went too far on their Abortion Ruling, enacting and approving an inappropriate Law from 1864,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “So now the Governor and the Arizona Legislature must use HEART, COMMON SENSE, and ACT IMMEDIATELY, to remedy what has happened.”

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Jared Kushner Should Be Held Accountable For Nexus With Authoritarian Governments: ‘Critical We Shine A Light On This’

Trump’s message came after the Arizona Supreme Court’s decision to enforce the Civil War-era law, which was passed before Arizona became a state. The law makes abortion a felony punishable by two to five years in prison, with a narrow exception for cases where the mother’s life is at risk.

Despite the ruling, Arizona’s democratic governor Katie Hobbs has called for the repeal of the 1864 ban, and the state’s Democratic attorney general has stated that she will not enforce any bans on abortion. Trump’s call to action also follows the recent blocking of attempts by Arizona’s Republican lawmakers to overturn the court-imposed ban on abortions.

Why It Matters: The issue of abortion has become a significant topic in the 2024 election, with Trump’s stance on the matter evolving over the past few weeks.

Although the former president previously expressed pride in appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, he has backed away from a national abortion ban, stating that it should be left up to the states to decide.

Recent opinion polls have also shown Trump leading the 2024 presidential race in North Carolina, indicating a potential shift in his favor after trailing President Joe Biden in recent nationwide polls.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: GOP’s Mike Lawler Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Letter To Speaker Johnson A ‘Bunch Of Hogwash’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Gage Skidmore from Flickr.