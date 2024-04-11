Trump's Changing Stance On Abortion, Arizona Ruling Bring 2024 Election Topic Front And Center: How Biden's Campaign Plans To Target The Issue

Loading... Loading...

Abortion has become one of the top issues for the 2024 election and could see a shift in how Joe Biden campaigns against his opponent, former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Trump often takes credit for helping overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Since then, roughly a third of states have prohibited the procedure in nearly all circumstances. One of those states is Arizona, which recently restored a Civil War-era territorial law from 1864 that bans all abortions, except for when the patient’s life is in danger.

The Biden campaign is now responding with a new campaign video that includes the story of a Texas woman who faced life-threatening conditions after miscarrying and was denied an abortion, suffering medical complications and almost dying twice as a result.

"Donald Trump did this," the ad reads.

Advertisements from the Biden campaign addressing abortion could look to share real-life testimonials, instead of showing Biden saying where he stands or attacking Trump directly with his own words.

"It's less important for Biden to be the messenger on this, and more important for our folks who can talk personally about the impact that this has already had in their lives," Democratic political group Run for Something co-founder Amanda Litman said, as shared by Politico.

Many of the abortion-themed ads will air in swing states like Arizona, where the race between Trump and Biden remains close.

Why It's Important: Trump's back-and-forth stance on abortion rights has angered Republicans.

He previously expressed support for a national 15-week abortion ban, only to renege and say that abortion should be a state's right issue.

But when journalists asked Trump whether Arizona’s ruling went “too far,” he agreed. See below:

Critics have also pointed to Trump ally and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake for being similarly disingenuous.

Lake celebrated overturning Roe and expressed support for the 1864 law. But she now denounces it.

Top Republicans are now clapping back at Trump for not taking a clear stance.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Trump’s comments were a "slap in the face" to pro-life Americans who voted for him in the previous 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

“Too many Republican politicians are all too ready to wash their hands of the battle for life. Republicans win on life when we speak the truth boldly and stand on the principle that we all know to be true – human life begins at conception and should be defended from womb to tomb,” Pence tweeted.

Pence has not endorsed Trump for president.

Abortion was a key issue in the 2022 midterm election, which saw Democratic candidates win. With the topic being pressed by the Democratic party, a GOP strategist thinks the Republican party should distance from abortion and bring the 2024 election to other topics.

"April 9 was an earthquake, the magnitude Arizona has never seen in its politics," GOP strategist Barrett Marson said, as shared by Politico. "Republicans should only be talking about two things: the economy and inflation, and the border. Those are the winning arguments."

With the 2024 election remaining close, pressure from Biden on abortion could quickly shift momentum in the presidential race.

