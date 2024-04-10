Hillary Clinton Says Arizona's Near Total Abortion Ban Brought To You By Donald Trump: 'It's Going Great'

Loading... Loading...

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has criticized Donald Trump over Arizona’s near-total abortion ban, attributing the controversial law to the former president.

What Happened: On Thursday, Clinton took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her disapproval of the Arizona law, which bans nearly all abortions with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. “This near-total abortion ban—with no exceptions for rape or incest—is brought to you by Donald Trump,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, Clinton highlighted the potential rollback of women’s rights by state Republican officials, stating, “Trump: Abortion rights are now up to the states. Republican officials in the states: Let’s roll women’s rights back by two centuries. It’s going great.”

The law, upheld by an Arizona court ruling, has been a subject of intense debate and criticism. Clinton’s tweet came even as Trump said he expects the law to be ‘straightened out.’

Why It Matters: The Arizona law, dating back to the 19th century, effectively ends virtually all abortions in the state. This has put the issue of abortion rights at the forefront of the 2024 battleground, as reported by AP News.

Clinton’s criticism of Trump follows a recent critique by former speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who questioned Trump’s understanding of the issue.

