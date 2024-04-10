Ex-GOP Congressman Ken Buck Slams 'Moscow Marjorie' Taylor Greene Over Ukraine Aid Issue: 'Getting Her Talking Points From The Kremlin'

Loading... Loading...

Former GOP congressman Ken Buck accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of being ungovernable and suggested that the Kremlin influences her in her stance on Ukraine.

What Happened: Buck, who left Congress last month, labeled Greene as “Moscow Marjorie” and criticized her for opposing new federal aid for Ukraine.

Speaking to CNN, Buck said that Greene was unresponsive to advice against filing articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden and was instead focused on her social media presence.

"She was never moved by that. She was always focused on her social media account. And ‘Moscow Marjorie' is focused now on this Ukraine issue and getting her talking points from the Kremlin and making sure she is popular and she is getting a lot of coverage."

He also highlighted Greene’s opposition to new Ukraine aid, a key issue for the Republican House speaker, Mike Johnson, who is dealing with a small majority and a restless right.

Johnson, under Democratic pressure, has indicated he will pass new aid for Ukraine, a move opposed by far-right Republicans, including Greene.

Why It Matters: Greene’s stance on Ukraine has been a topic of controversy within the Republican party. She has openly criticized Johnson for his support of new aid for Ukraine. Recently, Greene called Johnson a “damn fool” for his stance on Ukraine funding. This public criticism from within the party reflects the deep divisions caused by the Ukraine issue.

Despite this, some Republicans have defended Greene. Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has described her as a “serious legislator.” Meanwhile, Buck dismissed McCarthy’s claim that Greene is “a very serious legislator that deals with policy,” stating that many of her statements are “completely irresponsible.”

Buck, who was one of eight Republicans to vote to eject the previous speaker, McCarthy, last October, quit Congress in protest of his party’s domination by Donald Trump supporters.

