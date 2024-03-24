Ken Buck Has No Regrets On Leaving Congress: It's A 'Dysfunctional Place' With Inability To Set Priorities

Loading... Loading...

Former Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) has confirmed his satisfaction with his decision to leave Congress, stating he has no regrets about his early departure.

What Happened: Buck served his last day in the House on Friday. Despite the concurrent motion filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Buck expressed contentment with his decision to leave, reported The Hill.

He criticized Congress as a “dysfunctional place” and voiced concern over his colleagues’ inability to set priorities. Buck, known for his conservative stance and independent streak, has been a vocal critic of GOP election denialism and has often broken from the Republican Party on key votes.

Why It Matters: Buck’s departure from Congress has been marked by significant events. In October, Buck reported receiving death threats following his refusal to back Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-Ohio) bid for speakership, as per a Benzinga report.

His early retirement announcement in March was seen as a threat to the Republicans and the party's presidential candidate Donald Trump. Buck’s decision to sign a Democratic discharge petition for foreign aid, marking a significant shift in the Republican stance on the issue, was his final significant act before leaving Congress.

Photo by Lev Radin on Shutterstock

