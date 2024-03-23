Biden's 2024 Re-Election Chances 'Increasingly Vulnerable,' Gallup Poll Finds, Ahead Of Trump Rematch

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden’s approval rating languishes at depressed levels, according to new Gallup poll results published on Friday, and this does not bode well for his reelection.

What Happened: Biden’s job approval rating was at 40% in a March Gallup poll, in line with the 37%-42% range seen since July. It, however, marked an improvement from the 38% reading seen in February. The president’s ratings for his handling of three pressing issues trailed his overall job approval rating.

He scored 37% for handing of the economy, 33% for foreign affairs and 33% for the situation in the Middle East between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Most Democrats support Biden’s overall leadership and his management of the economy and foreign policy, yet only 47% endorse his approach to the Middle East.

His faring among Republicans was understandably poor. No more than 16% of Republicans approve the president’s handling of any of the issues. His rating among the independents range between 21% and 34%.

Gallup reports that since August 2022, Biden’s job approval ratings, including his management of the economy and foreign affairs, haven’t exceeded 44%.

Biden Lags Among Presidents: Gallup’s comparison of Biden’s fourth-year job approval rating with past presidents revealed him trailing behind each of them.

Biden’s 40% job approval rating is comparable with 41% for George H.W. Bush. The job approval ratings for Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama and Donald Trump at the same point in their presidencies were 45%, 46% and 47%, respectively. George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan had ratings above 50%.

Carter and the elder Bush saw their ratings decline sharply before election day, while Trump’s fell below 40% in the summer amid the death of George Floyd but returned to March levels just before the election. These three did not win reelection, Gallup said. On the other hand, Obama’s rating rose over 50% by November and he promptly won a second term.

“Each passing month that Biden's approval rating hovers near 40% puts him in an increasingly vulnerable position electorally. Historically, incumbents seeking reelection with approval ratings under 50% just before the election have been defeated,” Gallup said.

With the poll suggesting weak assessment for Biden's handling of the economy, foreign affairs and the Middle East situation, as well as immigration, “over the remaining seven months of the election campaign, history suggests that Biden will need to earn stronger reviews on at least one of these issues to help lift his overall image,” it added.

