Prominent conservative lawyer George Conway suggested that former President Donald Trump‘s health may be deteriorating amid the pressure of numerous legal cases and his ongoing re-election campaign.

What Happened: Conway, who is known for his vocal criticism of Trump, in an MSNBC interview, implied that the former president’s behavior is a result of his deteriorating mental state.

Conway’s comments came after Trump’s victory speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday, where he took jabs at former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and publicly pressured Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) to declare his love for him.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Conway, a vocal critic of Trump, accused the former president of “pathological narcissism” and “sociopathy”. He posits that Trump’s behavior is indicative of his deteriorating health, resulting from the stress of his legal woes and advancing years.

Conway, who is currently in the process of divorcing Kellyanne Conway, a former Trump advisor, also praised Haley for her response to Trump’s speech. He suggested that Trump’s behavior is a result of his “pathological narcissism and his sociopathy.”

“People like Donald Trump know that they are not what they pretend to be,” Conway said.

“He talks about being a stable genius because he knows he is neither stable nor a genius, and he's been doing that for years. And he knows deep down that he's deteriorating under the pressure of the legal cases and as a result of his advanced age.”

Conway also commended Haley’s response to Trump’s speech, which she characterized as a “temper tantrum.”

"You need to needle him. It's not the campaign has to be much as much a psychological operation against Donald Trump's empty brain as it must be, attempt an attempt to persuade voters because the two go hand in hand."

Trump's health has been a topic of public interest for some time. Last year, Democratic strategist James Carville expressed concern about Trump's health amidst ongoing political stress, saying that Trump's legal battles and personal well-being could potentially hinder his chances of securing the nomination.

However, his former White House doctor, Rep. Ronny Jackson, had lauded Trump's health, despite the former president's famously unorthodox diet and exercise habits. He said he could live to be 200 due to his "incredibly good genes."

In November, Trump's personal physician, Dr. Bruce Aronwald, also confirmed that the former president was in "excellent" health, saying that his physical and cognitive exams were exceptional. He went on to add that Trump’s lab results were “well within normal limits” and showed improvement in “some of the most significant parameters.”

Last week, Trump was photographed with red marks on his hand as he left his New York residence to attend the second defamation trial of E. Jean Carroll, sparking speculation about his health.

