Robinhood To Rally Around 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc boosted the price target for Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD from $15 to $22. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained an Overweight rating. Robinhood shares gained 3.8% to close at $20.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie increased the price target for Carnival Corporation CCL from $22 to $24. Macquarie analyst Paul Golding maintained an Outperform rating. Carnival shares gained 0.9% to close at $17.19 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC increased Citigroup Inc. C price target from $61 to $70. HSBC analyst Saul Martinez maintained a Buy rating. Citigroup shares rose 1.8% to close at $62.75 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC boosted the price target for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS from $432 to $460. HSBC analyst Saul Martinez maintained a Buy rating. Goldman Sachs shares rose 2.2% to close at $415.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL price target from $160 to $170. B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Estée Lauder shares gained 4.1% to close at $145.04 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted the price target for KB Home KBH from $67 to $77. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating. KB Home shares gained 2% to close at $69.56 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- MoffettNathanson increased DraftKings Inc. DKNG price target from $52 to $55. MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman maintained a Buy rating. DraftKings shares fell 6.8% to close at $45.35 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted RH RH price target from $285 to $335. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating. RH shares gained 3.7% to close at $296.99 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust VNO price target from $24 to $26. Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Vornado Realty Trust shares rose 4% to close at $27.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity cut Braze, Inc. BRZE price target from $70 to $65. Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating. Braze shares gained 2.4% to close at $50.58 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
