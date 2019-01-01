Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Estee Lauder Cos
Estee Lauder Cos Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $320.00 expecting EL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.07% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Estee Lauder Cos maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Estee Lauder Cos, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Estee Lauder Cos was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Estee Lauder Cos (EL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $350.00 to $320.00. The current price Estee Lauder Cos (EL) is trading at is $251.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
