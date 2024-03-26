Bitcoin Touches $70K Again, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Upward As Crypto Market Recovers; Elon Musk Rolls Out Free Full Self-Driving Trial To US Tesla Owners — But Only For A Month - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
Crypto
- Crypto’s Mainstream Moment: London Stock Exchange’s $3 Trillion Bet On Bitcoin And Ether’s Future
- Is Your Crypto Investment Funding Terrorism? Senator Warren Sounds Alarm
- Bitcoin Touches $70K Again, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Upward As Crypto Market Recovers: Analyst Says If Rally Resumes, King Crypto Could Retest All-Time Highs
US Markets
- Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Amid Risk-On Mood; Bitcoin, Gold Rally — Analyst Says ‘Hard To Fight This Powerful Trend’
- Fear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Greed’ Zone; Dow Jumps Over 150 Points
- Goldman Sachs Predicts 15% Upside For S&P 500, AI Boom Could Drive Market To 6,000
- Stock Market’s ‘Frightful Yet Fulfilling’ Q1 Performance: What Does It Mean For The Rest Of 2024?
- Stock Market Could Rally Another 34% By 2026, Says Bank Of America
US Politics
- House GOP ‘Could End Up Having A Speaker Hakeem Jeffries In The Interim Here,’ Says NY Republican Amid Diminishing Majority
- Gavin Newsom Targets GOP’s ‘Double Standard’ Over Proposal To Scrap Homeland Security
- Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President ‘Faces Better Chance’ Of Being A Convicted Criminal Before 2024 Election: ‘That Will Prove Extremely Detrimental’
World Politics
- Did Uncle Sam Cheat? China Flips Out Over America’s ‘Discriminatory’ EV Policy And Files WTO Complaint
- China Warns Of ‘Crossroads’ In Relations With Philippines Amid Escalating Tensions Over Maritime Disputes
- Australia And New Zealand Accuse China Of Covert Cyberattack Campaigns Against Democratic Nations
- FSD Free Trial For Canada On The Horizon? Tesla Exec Pledges Parity With US, Blames Provincial Laws For Delay
World Economy
Tech
- Jim Cramer Questions Legitimacy Of Antitrust Lawsuits Against Apple, Google And Amazon: ‘I Wish The White House Would Just Admit The Truth’
- Elon Musk Says ‘Yikes’ As Claude AI Chatbot Answers If It’s A ‘Prisoner’ Of Anthropic’s AI Developers
- Google’s VLOGGER AI Can Create Realistic Video Avatars From A Single Image: Here’s What You Need To Know
- Microsoft’s ‘iPhone Moment:’ Analyst Sees 19% Upside For Tech Giant’s Stock As Copilot AI Usage Surges
- Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Woos AI Talent From Google’s DeepMind With Personal Emails: Meta CEO Offers No Interviews, Higher Salaries
- Apple’s ‘Find My’ Triggered SWAT Team Raid On Innocent Family Over Stolen AirPods, Lawsuit Follows
- Tim Cook’s Latest Visit A Sign ‘Apple Could Double Down On China,’ Says Analyst As iPhone-Maker Faces DOJ Lawsuit And Increasing Regulatory Pressure
Electric Vehicle
- Nxu Launches NxuOne App To Boost EV Charging: Details
- Toyota’s Hybrids Or Tesla’s Pure EVs? Expert Weighs In On Debate: ‘Plug-Ins Are Better, Very Simply’
- ‘Consumers Are Not Going To Hybrids’: Ross Gerber Believes Tesla’s ‘Phenomenally Performing’ Batteries Make EVs The Top Choice
- Elon Musk Rolls Out Free Full Self-Driving Trial To US Tesla Owners — But Only For A Month
Consumer
Communication
- Zscaler Expands Partnership With BT Group, Strengthening Cloud Security Offerings
- Why Flutter Entertainment Shares Are Gaining Today
- X Not Enough? Elon Musk’s Tesla Embraces Paid Instagram Ads After Facebook Comeback As EV Giant Goes All-In With Social Media Push
- Elon Musk’s $44B Twitter Bet Working? X Grapples With Declining User Base And Earning: Report
Industrial
- Why Is UPS Stock Shooting Higher Today?
- Quest For Leadership: Boeing Reportedly Eyes Outsider As CEO To Tackle Crisis
- Adam Neumann Makes Over $500M Bid To Reclaim WeWork: Report
- Elbit’s Order Blitz Buoys Q4 Revenue, But Profit Margins Erode
Financial
- KKR Steps Into Seoul’s Urban Rental Market With WEAVE LIVING: A Strategic Move For 1,200 Units
- SWIFT Plans Launch Of Platform Connecting Central Bank Digital Currencies With Global Banking System
General
- Baltimore’s Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collides, Rescue Operations For 7 People Underway
- Elon Musk Shifts Focus To Supporting Missouri AG’s Legal Challenge Against Media Matters Following CCDH Setback: ‘…Undermine The First Amendment’
