Gavin Newsom Targets GOP's 'Double Standard' Over Proposal To Scrap Homeland Security

Loading... Loading...

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has taken aim at the Republican Party for its alleged hypocrisy following a Senate candidate’s proposal to abolish the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

What Happened: Newsom, in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, criticized the GOP for its inconsistency. He quoted a post by Axios, which revealed that Tim Sheehy, a Republican candidate for the Senate in Montana, has been advocating for the dismantling of DHS, the federal agency responsible for border security.

Sheehy has reportedly expressed his support for the elimination of DHS on multiple occasions, as per audio recordings obtained by Axios. This move, if implemented, would mark a significant departure from the post-9/11 restructuring of the federal government, especially considering the GOP’s recent emphasis on stricter border enforcement.

Despite the GOP’s calls for increased funding for DHS border enforcement and security, Sheehy has remained steadfast in his stance. Notably, the GOP has not provided a clear alternative for border security should DHS funding be cut or the agency dissolved.

See Also: Eric Trump Went Around Asking Lenders ‘Can I get A Half Billion Dollar Bond?’: ‘They Were Laughing’

Some conservative voices, including Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), have also supported the idea of defunding or eliminating DHS. However, Sheehy has not elaborated on how federal border and airport security operations would be impacted by such a move, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The proposal to abolish DHS comes amid ongoing debates within the GOP over border security and government spending. Earlier this month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized the current Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson (R-La), for passing a trillion-dollar Democrat wish list that she believes perpetuates the border invasion.

These discussions have been further fueled by the proposed border security bill, which has been criticized for potentially codifying illegal border crossings and the possibility of its enforcement being overturned by President Joe Biden. In response to the ongoing border crisis, Biden invited former President Donald Trump to join him in a bipartisan effort to address the issue.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate has proposed a bipartisan aid package of $118.2 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and U.S. border security, which mirrors Biden’s original $105 billion aid package proposed in October.

Read Next: Donald Trump’s Surprising Cash Declaration Shakes Up New York Fraud Case: ‘I Currently Have Almost $500M

Photo Courtesy: rarrarorro on Shutterstock.com

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.