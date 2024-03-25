Elon Musk Rolls Out Free Full Self-Driving Trial To US Tesla Owners — But Only For A Month

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA, has declared that all U.S. vehicles equipped with the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature will be activated for a one-month trial this week.

What Happened: Musk announced on his social media platform, X, in response to a user’s demand. The trial will be extended to all existing owners who have not yet experienced the FSD Beta, as Musk said in response to a post by Teslamojo.

The news comes in the wake of Musk’s recent directive to Tesla employees, mandating the installation and demonstration of the latest FSD version to customers before vehicle delivery in North America. This move aims to showcase the capabilities of the FSD system, which is marketed as a premium driver assistance feature.

Despite the potential slowdown in the delivery process, Musk emphasized the importance of this requirement in an email to Tesla employees. The company is striving to avoid a year-over-year decline in deliveries for the first quarter.

Why It Matters: Tesla has been focusing on the FSD feature, with Musk previously stating that it would be a significant growth catalyst for the company. However, the FSD has also been the subject of controversy and legal challenges, particularly following a fatal accident involving the feature.

Despite these challenges, Musk has consistently emphasized the importance of the FSD for Tesla’s future. The recent move to offer a one-month free trial to all eligible U.S. vehicles is likely a strategic move to increase adoption and showcase the capabilities of the FSD system.

Despite the potential impact on delivery timelines, this move could have significant implications for Tesla’s FSD revenue and overall growth in the long term.

