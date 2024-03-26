X Not Enough? Elon Musk's Tesla Embraces Paid Instagram Ads After Facebook Comeback As EV Giant Goes All-In With Social Media Push

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. seems to have initiated paid advertising on Instagram, marking its second promotional venture on a Meta Platforms Inc.-owned social media platform within less than a few days of commencing the same on Facebook.

What Happened: Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt posted that Tesla has officially started paid advertisements on Instagram. This marks the company’s first foray into advertising on the platform, which boasts over 2 billion monthly active users, or as Merritt put it, approximately a quarter of the global population.

This move comes on the heels of Tesla’s recent return to Facebook, after a six-year hiatus. The company reactivated its presence on the social media giant’s platform last week, with a newly created page running two ads promoting the Model Y SUV.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s decision to advertise on Instagram and Facebook comes amid increased competition and slowing electric vehicle adoption. The company has faced pressure to boost appeal for EV ownership, particularly for its own models, leading to the launch of paid ad campaigns on various platforms.

Previously, Tesla had initiated a paid ad campaign on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, the move was met with mixed reactions, with some finding it peculiar given Elon Musk‘s ownership of the platform.

