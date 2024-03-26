Crypto's Mainstream Moment: London Stock Exchange's $3 Trillion Bet On Bitcoin And Ether's Future

Loading... Loading...

The London Stock Exchange has announced plans to launch a dedicated market for exchange-traded notes (ETNs) tied to Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ether ETH/USD, the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

The new market is scheduled to go live on May 28, marking a milestone in the integration of digital assets into traditional financial markets.

The London Stock Exchange will begin accepting applications for trading these crypto ETNs from April 8, subject to the approval of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the U.K.’s financial regulator.

The FCA had previously stated in March that it would not reject requests from Recognized Investment Exchanges (RIEs) to create a listed market segment for ETNs, paving the way for this development.

It is important to note that these crypto ETNs will be available exclusively to professional investors, at least initially, as regulators navigate the complexities of this emerging asset class.

The move by the London Stock Exchange aligns with the U.K. government’s broader efforts to establish the country as a global hub for cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation.

Recent announcements from authorities have signaled a commitment to creating a regulatory environment that fosters the growth and adoption of digital assets.

As the debate around cryptocurrency regulation continues to evolve, industry events like Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets conference, scheduled for Nov. 19, will play a crucial role in facilitating discussions and exploring the opportunities and challenges presented by this burgeoning sector.

The conference will convene leading figures from the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, offering insights into regulatory developments, investment prospects, and the future landscape of digital finance.

The launch of the crypto ETN market by the London Stock Exchange marks a significant step toward mainstream adoption and recognition of digital assets within traditional financial markets.

It is expected to attract increased institutional interest and potentially pave the way for further integration of cryptocurrencies into the global financial system.

As the industry continues to evolve, events like Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets conference will provide valuable platforms for stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue, share insights, and shape the future trajectory of this transformative technology.

