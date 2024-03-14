Trump's Niece Says Republican Party Imploding After Ken Buck Announces Early Retirement: 'One Person Who Will Experience The Most Fallout...Is Donald'

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Ken Buck’s (R-CO) decision to leave Congress at the end of the next week poses a threat to the Republicans and the party’s presidential candidate Donald Trump, said Mary Trump, the ex-president’s niece, on Wednesday.

Boebert On Backfoot: Buck’s decision to quit early is bad for the Republican party and really bad for House Speaker Mike Johnson and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Mary Trump said in a substack post.

Buck previously announced that he would retire at the end of his term and Boebert said then that she would switch districts and contest in the former’s 4th Congressional district. With Buck calling it quits early, a special election to fill his seat will be held on the same day as the Republican primary, Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and author, said.

With Boebert running for the Republican primary for the 4th district, she now has to convince the voters in the district to vote for one Republican in the special election against a Democrat, while simultaneously voting for her in the primary, all on the same day, Mary Trump said.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President May Be Forced To Sell His Real Estate At ‘Fire-Sale Prices’ Amid ‘Mounting Loses’

Slap On Johnson’s Face: While announcing his decision, Buck said, “This place has just devolved into this bickering and nonsense and not really doing the job for the American people,” Mary Trump noted. The Congressman didn’t tell Johnson, the House Speaker, about his decision, she added.

For Johnson, it would mean, he has less control of the House in the short term, the psychologist said, adding that that he has a razor-thin majority of 218 to 213 now. “This makes passing legislation extremely dangerous to a man whose Speakership is subject to the same motion to vacate that made it so easy to torpedo Kevin McCarthy,” she said.

Buck also hinted at more Republicans leaving. “I think it’s the next three people that leave that they’re going to be worried about,” he said, Mary Trump noted.

“Republicans have already amply demonstrated to the country that, not only are they uninterested in governing, they are incapable of governing. With more representatives abandoning ship, their incompetence will be on full display at the height of the 2024 election,” the ex-president’s niece said.

“The implosion of the Republican Party is not only a good thing for the future of this country, it is a necessary thing. The one person who will experience the most fallout from this latest House debacle is Donald [Trump].”

Resignations such as this highlight the fact that “Republican leadership is willing to hurt the American people – by scuttling their own bi-partisan border deal or their cynical unwillingness to fund support for Ukraine in the hopes that Russia will help Donald steal another election,” Mary Trump said.

Swing voters and independents will take notice, she added.

Most nationwide opinion polls put Donald Trump slightly ahead of his opponent President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. The final results could boil down to which way the swing voters in key battleground states sway to.

Read Next: How To Invest In Startups

Photo by lev radin on Shutterstock