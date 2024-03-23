Former White House Communications Director Says Wall Street Bankers Are Laughing At Trump's Fundraising Efforts: 'Can You Believe This Guy'

Loading... Loading...

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of Skybridge Capital and former White House communications director, has revealed that Wall Street executives are amused by Donald Trump’s attempts to raise money.

What Happened: Scaramucci appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday, where he shared insights from his conversations with Wall Street bankers. The bankers, according to Scaramucci, are skeptical about lending money to Trump due to his history of not paying his debts.

“He defaults on everything, you know, if you talk to interior designers, architects, construction workers, plumbing people, he doesn’t pay his bills,” he said, adding, “He’s always been that way. You can’t give him the money because you don’t have the 100% certainty — I mean, if he was rated by Moody’s, he’d be a C-plus debt rating, which is specious.”

Scaramucci also raised questions about the source of the funds Trump is seeking, hinting that it might not be from Wall Street.

When pressed further about why Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, isn’t helping him, the former White House official said, “You know the reason for that.” It was previously reported that a former Trump lawyer said that Kushner could play the role of a cooperating witness against the ex-president.

Concluding his remarks on Trump, Scaramucci said, “He may end up getting the money. And then the question is, where did he get the money? Did he get it from Wall Street? From anybody who knows him?”

“He’s not getting it from Wall Street. I can tell you that,” Scaramucci said. “Because of a declarative ‘no’ from every distressed lender on Wall Street. And, there was a little giggle group chat among a lot of people saying, can you believe this guy is looking for a half a billion dollars with a 15% coupon?”

Why It Matters: Trump’s financial situation has been under scrutiny, with his legal battles adding to the pressure. In January, his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, filed for bankruptcy, and he mentioned unpaid legal fees from the ex-president as a claim in the filing.

Earlier this month, it was reported that amidst the intensifying 2024 presidential race, Trump has been orchestrating a calculated charm offensive at Mar-a-Lago.

He’s reportedly convening private dinners with influential Republican backers such as Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and sugar tycoon Pepe Fanjul. These gatherings are a crucial component of Trump’s strategy to narrow the substantial fundraising disparity with President Joe Biden.

