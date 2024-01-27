Donald Trump's Legal Quagmire Deepens, Giuliani Drops 'Unpaid Fees' Bombshell In Bankruptcy Filing

Loading... Loading...

Rudy Giuliani, the former lawyer for Donald Trump, has included a claim against the ex-president for unpaid legal fees in a recent bankruptcy filing.

The bankruptcy filing, dated Jan. 26, includes a “possible claim” for unpaid legal fees from the ex-president, marking a new twist in Giuliani’s legal challenges, reported The Independent.

Last month, Giuliani filed for bankruptcy shortly after a federal judge instructed him to promptly pay over $148 million to two Georgia election workers, as determined by a jury in a defamation case, the report read.

Giuliani represented Trump in a series of unsuccessful lawsuits challenging the outcome of the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden, the report added.

However, the ex-president insisted Giuliani should only be paid if successful in the case, mentioning a $340,000 payment from Trump’s Save America PAC to address part of his legal debt, the report added.

The bankruptcy filing includes a claim labeled “Joseph Biden Defamation Action” for an “undetermined” amount, stemming from Giuliani’s lawsuit against Biden in October, according to the report.

Giuliani alleges that Biden’s use of the phrase “Russian pawn” during a 2020 debate cost him “millions and millions of dollars” in lost business and clients. Additionally, the filing mentions a tax refund related to “The Masked Singer” performance in California for over $10,000, where Giuliani sang “Bad to the Bone” in 2022.

Meanwhile, Giuliani has garnered less than $1 million from 13 donors, including from friends and allies of the ex-president.

Giuliani’s political action committee reported raising slightly over $727,000 from August to December, CNBC reported, citing a Federal Election Commission filing on Thursday.

These payments were issued from August to December 2023 to help pay off his legal fees after the damning defamation ruling, The Independent added.

However, the record indicates that the fund has expended over $500,000 on his legal fees, leaving $180,000 in available cash, the report read.

The most substantial contribution, comprising over 40% of Rudy Giuliani’s total donations, came from Caryn Borland of Corona del Mar, California, who donated $300,000, as revealed in the filing, which CNBC added.

