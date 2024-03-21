Trump's Legal Expenses Get Priority Over RNC In Fundraising Agreement

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, the joint fundraising agreement between former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee will prioritize payments to Trump’s campaign and a Political Action Committee covering his legal expenses before the party itself.

What Happened: The fundraising agreement could result in Republican donors’ contributions being used to help Trump settle his substantial legal bills before they are utilized for the national and state parties for election season, reported The Hill.

The details of this agreement were first disclosed by The Associated Press, referencing the fine print of an April 6 fundraiser invite. The invite clarified that donations to the joint fundraising committee, known as the Trump 47 Committee, will initially be used to provide the maximum amount permissible under Federal Election Commission (FEC) guidelines to the Trump campaign.

Any remaining funds will be directed towards the maximum donation to the Save America PAC, with any surplus going to the RNC and state political parties. The Trump campaign has stated that Save America covers expenses beyond Trump's legal fees and downplayed the overall amount the PAC will receive if a donor maxes out.

A spokesperson said, “The Trump campaign, the RNC, and state GOP parties ultimately receive the overwhelming majority of funds raised through the Trump 47 Committee. Out of an Individual donor's maximum contribution of $824,600, less than 1% (.006%) goes to Save America,” according to the Hill

Save America has already spent millions of dollars on Trump’s legal fees as he faces multiple felony charges across four separate trials. Trump's fundraising committees spent approximately $50 million on legal fees in 2023.

Why It Matters: The use of PAC funds for legal expenses has been a contentious issue for Trump. Reports have shown that Trump’s Save America PAC has been used to cover legal fees for Ivanka Trump and key witnesses in the Mar-a-Lago investigation. This has led to criticism and warnings from DOJ veterans about the potential for money seizure risks.

Despite these controversies, Trump has managed to transform the RNC in recent weeks, with his preferred candidates elected as chair and co-chair of the national party. His top campaign adviser has also moved over to oversee operations at the RNC.

However, Trump’s 2024 campaign is currently lagging behind President Joe Biden’s campaign in fundraising, with public election filings revealing a significant disparity in funds raised and cash on hand.

Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock

