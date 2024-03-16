Donald Trump Is In A Mad Rush To Fundraise As Much As Possible To Beat Joe Biden, Says Report

Loading... Loading...

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, former President Donald Trump is engaging in a strategic charm offensive at Mar-a-Lago, hosting private dinners with top Republican financiers, including Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and sugar magnate Pepe Fanjul.

These gatherings, part of Trump's efforts to bridge a significant fundraising gap with President Joe Biden, aim to secure financial support without directly soliciting donations.

Trump's campaign and his supporting super PACs are navigating a challenging financial landscape. In February, the Democratic party boasted a $130 million war chest, compared to the $40 million combined total of Trump's campaign account and the Republican National Committee.

Despite leading in public polls, The New York Times reported that Trump's campaign is under pressure to match Biden's fundraising prowess and expansive political operation.

The former president's reliance on external funding continues his transactional political strategy. He has leveraged potential policy incentives like the 2017 tax cuts to attract support from wealthy donors.

Tommy Hicks Jr., a former Republican National Committee co-chair and finance director, told the publication, “Hillary Clinton way outraised President Trump, but he connected with the American people, and that was the difference right there.”

Also Read: Millions Of Americans Are Considering A Mass Exodus If Donald Trump Wins Again, Says Report

Brian Ballard, a Republican lobbyist, fundraiser and Mar-a-Lago member, said Trump was “incredibly engaged” in the political money fight.

“He understands the one advantage the Biden campaign has is financial resources,” Ballard said, adding, “and he understands we need to do all we can to negate that.”

This strategy is critical as Trump faces a cash shortfall for his campaign and personal financial challenges, including a $91.6 million bond in the E. Jean Carroll case and a $450 million bond in a New York civil fraud case, alongside mounting legal bills.

In response to these pressures, Trump's campaign is intensifying its fundraising efforts, including a new joint fundraising account with the national party and state parties, dubbed the "Trump 47 Committee." This account aims to raise substantial sums through high-profile events.

Loading... Loading...

Despite concerns among top donors that their contributions were being diverted to cover legal expenses, Trump reportedly remains confident in his campaign's ability to secure the necessary funds.

Now Read: Despite Lead Over Joe Biden, Donald Trump Is Falling Behind In One Respect When It Comes To Battleground States

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock