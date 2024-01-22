Kamala Harris Blames Trump For Supreme Court's Reversal On Roe V. Wade: 'He Is Proud That Women Have Been Deprived Of Fundamental Freedoms'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Vice President Kamala Harris has publicly held former President Donald Trump accountable for the Supreme Court reversing the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade, connecting the introduction of new stringent abortion laws to his actions.

What Happened: Harris highlighted that Trump takes pleasure in the fact that women are now silently enduring the lack of a definite right to abortion. She made these statements during an exclusive interview in Wisconsin, where she kicked off a national campaign supporting reproductive rights, according to a CNN report on Monday.

Harris argued that the likely Republican nominee relishes his involvement in the new stringent abortion laws emerging after the Supreme Court’s ruling. "By inference, he is proud that women have been deprived of fundamental freedoms to make decisions about their own body; by inference, proud that doctors are being penalized and criminalized for providing health care, proud that women are silently suffering because they don't have access to the health care they need," Harris said, according to the report.

Harris also refuted Trump's allegations that his legal problems were due to political harassment by the Biden administration. The Vice President cautioned Americans to look out for signs of democratic decay as this year’s election approaches.

See Also: Trump Vs. Haley: New Poll Shows Undeclared Voters Gravitate Toward This Republican Candidate In New Hampshire

Why It Matters: Trump had previously claimed credit for the Supreme Court’s decision reversal on abortion, asserting that he had given the anti-abortion community “the power of negotiation.”

Meanwhile, Harris had previously voiced her fears over the possibility of Trump returning to office, vowing to spearhead an aggressive campaign to prevent this. As the election season nears, Harris is emphasizing the importance of the upcoming contest, criticizing Republicans for politicizing immigration, and underlining the importance of the abortion issue in the November election.

Harris is set to continue addressing these issues on her nationwide “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms Tour,” which is planned to last until March. Her campaign against the reversal of Roe v. Wade will play a pivotal role in her and President Joe Biden‘s re-election bid.

Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock

Read Next: Kim Jong Un’s Ballistic Missiles Can Be Detected With Patriot Defense System: Analyst

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.