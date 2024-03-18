Kremlin's Bold Move: Russia Proposes 'Buffer Zone' To Protect Territory From Ukraine Amid Raging War

Loading... Loading...

In response to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the Kremlin has suggested the creation of a “buffer zone” to safeguard Russian regions from potential attacks.

What Happened: The Kremlin, on Monday, proposed the establishment of a buffer zone to shield Russian territories from potential Ukrainian assaults, reported Reuters. This proposal comes after President Vladimir Putin hinted at the idea in a speech following his re-election.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, “They can only be secured by creating some kind of buffer zone so that any means that the enemy uses to strike us are out of range.”

Putin, after his re-election, mentioned the possibility of establishing a buffer zone. He said, “I do not exclude that, bearing in mind the tragic events taking place today, that we will be forced at some point, when we deem it appropriate, to create a certain ‘sanitary zone’ in the territories today under the Kyiv regime.”

Putin did not provide further details but suggested that the zone might need to be large enough to prevent foreign-made weapons from striking Russian territory.

The proposal for a buffer zone comes in the wake of Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson in September 2022, despite not having full control over them. The Ukrainian leadership has vehemently opposed this annexation, vowing to expel all Russian soldiers from Ukrainian soil.

Why It Matters: Putin's re-election comes amidst a war backdrop, following his order to invade Ukraine just over two years ago. The war has significantly influenced the three-day election, with Ukraine repeatedly attacking Russian oil refineries and shelling Russian regions. Despite the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and other nations criticizing the election due to the imprisonment of political opponents and censorship, Putin secured a record-breaking victory.

Meanwhile, in a recent public statement, Putin referred to the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny as an “unfortunate incident” and suggested that he was willing to release Navalny in a prisoner exchange. These developments have raised concerns about the future of Russia’s domestic and international policies.

