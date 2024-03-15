Russian Leader's Fate Hangs In Balance As Country Cast Votes For New President Amid Ongoing War In Ukraine

Loading... Loading...

In a significant political event that could shape the future of Russia and its foreign policy, Russians have begun voting in an election that is widely expected to secure President Vladimir Putin another term in office. This comes as the country continues its military engagement in Ukraine, raising the stakes of the election’s outcome.

What Happened: Russia commenced a three-day election process amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Friday. Putin remains the dominant figure in Russian politics, facing no significant opposition in the race from the three contenders namely Nikolai Kharitonov, Leonid Slutsky, and Vladislav Davankov.

The election, spanning Russia’s vast 11 time zones, saw voters from over 190 ethnic groups, some in national attire, casting their ballots. Despite the festive atmosphere in some locales, with individuals donning costumes, the grave backdrop of the Ukraine war loomed large, with recent casualties reported in the conflict.

High-profile figures such as Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, who are at the forefront of Russia’s military operations, participated in the voting within the southern military district. The election also controversially includes regions in Ukraine that Russia claims as its own, despite partial control and international condemnation of their legal status.

With more than 114 million Russians eligible to vote, including those in the contested “new territories,” the election’s outcome is anticipated to reinforce Putin’s grip on power, as the Kremlin projects confidence in his widespread support for restoring national stability and confronting Western opposition.

Why It Matters: The Russian presidential election occurs against a backdrop of heightened global tension and internal opposition. The Russian opposition has called for protests during the election to honor the legacy of the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The opposition’s call for voters to demonstrate dissent at polling stations underscores the underlying discontent with Putin’s administration.

Adding to the geopolitical complexity, a U.S. intelligence report warned of an increasingly “fragile world order,” with Russia and China posing unprecedented threats. The report emphasizes the risks associated with the intensifying competition among global powers, which is exacerbated by the Russian military’s actions in Ukraine and the election’s potential to further embolden Putin’s position.

