Adobe, Coinbase, Ulta Beauty And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining by around 0.1% on Friday.
Shares of Adobe Inc. ADBE fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
Adobe reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter but issued weak revenue guidance for the current quarter. The company said it sees second-quarter revenue in the range of $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion versus estimates of $5.31 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Adobe shares dipped 11.3% to $505.88 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.
- Smartsheet Inc. SMAR shares tumbled 11.8% to $35.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 revenue guidance below estimates.
- PagerDuty, Inc. PD shares declined 8.2% to $21.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance below estimates.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares fell 7.1% to $1,558.00 in pre-market trading. MicroStrategy shares fell 5% on Thursday after the company announced a proposed private offering of $500 million of convertible senior notes due 2031.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA shares fell 6.6% to $ 527.99 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates. The company's board of directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of $2.0 billion.
- CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK shares fell 6.3% to $14.85 in pre-market trading amid a pullback in Bitcoin.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares declined 6.2% to $219.30 in pre-market trading amid a sharp decline in Bitcoin prices.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA shares fell 5.4% to $17.24 in pre-market trading amid a pullback in Bitcoin.
- Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT shares fell 4.3% to $10.46 in pre-market trading amid a sharp decline in Bitcoin prices.
