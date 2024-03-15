Adobe, Buckle And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. JBL to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $6.89 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Jabil shares rose 0.4% to $148.00 in after-hours trading.

Adobe Inc ADBE reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter but issued weak revenue guidance for the current quarter. The company said it sees second-quarter revenue in the range of $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion versus estimates of $5.31 billion. Adobe shares tumbled 11% to $507.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting The Buckle, Inc. BKE to have earned $1.44 per share on revenue of $383.63 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Buckle shares rose 0.9% to $37.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Babcock & Wilcox shares dipped 11.7% to $1.1297 in the after-hours trading session.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG shares gained in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company said the FDA provided clearance for da Vinci 5. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 3.3% to $397.11 in the after-hours trading session.

