Adobe, Buckle And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. JBL to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $6.89 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Jabil shares rose 0.4% to $148.00 in after-hours trading.
Adobe Inc ADBE reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter but issued weak revenue guidance for the current quarter. The company said it sees second-quarter revenue in the range of $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion versus estimates of $5.31 billion. Adobe shares tumbled 11% to $507.95 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts are expecting The Buckle, Inc. BKE to have earned $1.44 per share on revenue of $383.63 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Buckle shares rose 0.9% to $37.99 in the after-hours trading session.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Babcock & Wilcox shares dipped 11.7% to $1.1297 in the after-hours trading session.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG shares gained in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company said the FDA provided clearance for da Vinci 5. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 3.3% to $397.11 in the after-hours trading session.
