Former President Donald Trump is set to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his Florida club next week.

What Happened: Trump, who is closing in on the Republican presidential nomination, is scheduled to meet Orban at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, next Friday, reported The New York Times, citing a person briefed on the plans.

This meeting is a clear indication of Trump’s efforts to maintain his influence and connections within the conservative movement, according to the report.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Orban, a right-wing nationalist known for his anti-immigration stance, has been a long-time ally of Trump. The Hungarian Prime Minister has been at odds with other NATO and European Union leaders over the war in Ukraine and has been accused of steering Hungary towards authoritarianism.

Despite these criticisms, Orban has been a vocal supporter of Trump, even endorsing him in a recent speech. Their upcoming meeting is seen as a strategic move to further solidify their alliance.

The upcoming meeting was sought by Orban, according to the source. The two leaders first established a relationship during Trump’s presidency, with Trump endorsing Orban for a fourth term in 2022. Orban has also expressed support for Trump, framing the U.S. election as a global referendum on the type of government democracies should choose.

The last time the two leaders met was in 2022 at Trump’s golf club in New Jersey. Following the meeting, Trump described Orban as a “great leader” and “very strong man” in a social media post.

According to the report, the White House’s National Security Council stated that they are unaware of any plans for Orban to visit President Joe Biden during his trip.

Why It Matters: This meeting comes as Trump is nearing the Republican presidential nomination and gearing up for the general election campaign against President Biden, who has a strained relationship with the Hungarian Prime Minister. The former president’s efforts to maintain strong ties with global conservative leaders, despite criticism and controversy, could have a significant impact on his political future.

The former president is embroiled in a series of legal challenges. The cases, which include both federal and state charges, are spread across multiple locations, including New York City, Washington, Atlanta, Florida, and Georgia. The former president has denied any wrongdoings and dubbed the cases a "witch hunt." This meeting with Orban is seen as a move by Trump to position himself as a “president-in-exile” and underscores his ties to the global conservative movement, according to the report.

Despite facing numerous legal cases, the former president is a leading candidate in most election polls for the 2024 presidential election. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 47.1% support among voters, while Biden trailed with 45.1% support.

President Donald Trump. Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock

