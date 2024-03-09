Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump's Talks With Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán: 'I See A Future Where We Defend Democracy, Not Diminish It'

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump held talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at Mar-a-Lago yesterday, prompting a rapid response from President Joe Biden during his campaign.

According to a statement from the Trump campaign, Trump and Orbán convened at Mar-a-Lago to address various issues concerning Hungary and the United States, emphasizing the significance of robust borders to safeguard each nation’s sovereignty, reported NBC News.

Orbán, aiming to establish an “illiberal state,” has opposed NATO expansion and aid to Ukraine, the report said.

The Hungarian leader has faced criticism for undermining democracy by weakening the judiciary, suppressing the media and cultivating strong relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden strongly condemned Trump’s meeting with Orbán, emphasizing that the upcoming election is fundamentally about preserving freedom and democracy.

“You know who he’s meeting with today and — down in Mar-a-Lago? Orbán of Hungary, who stated flatly he doesn’t think democracy works,” Biden said.

“I see a future where we defend democracy, not diminish it,” he added.

Orbán, who has been prime minister since 2010, posted videos on his Instagram with Trump and former first lady Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Before he met with the Trumps, Orbán attended an event at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington, that was not open to the press.

In a post on X, Orbán wrote: “Supporting families, fighting illegal migration, and standing up for the sovereignty of our nations. This is the common ground for cooperation between the conservative forces of Europe and the U.S.”

Last month, Donald Trump shared a clip on the Truth Social platform showing Orbán praising him during the ex-president’s State of the Nation address and expressing a desire for the former president’s return to the White House, NBC News reported.

Additionally, in 2022, Trump endorsed Orbán months before the Hungarian leader was re-elected to a fourth term, the report said.

