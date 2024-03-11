Biden Calls Trump 'Dangerous' After Ex-President Met Hungarian PM Viktor Orban At Mar-A-Lago: 'Look What He's Doing'

Loading... Loading...

U.S. President Joe Biden criticized the meeting between former President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Florida.

What Happened: Orbán, a proponent of “illiberal democracy,” visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort. The meeting took place shortly after Orbán publicly endorsed Trump‘s potential return to the White House.

During an interview with MSNBC, Biden voiced his concerns about the meeting, stating: “Look what he's doing. He's dangerous”

Orban, who has been a vocal advocate for “illiberal democracy,” has implemented policies that restrict immigration and LGBTQ+ rights, which have garnered him support from conservative populists.

The Trump campaign released a statement confirming that the meeting addressed various issues affecting both countries, with a focus on the importance of strong and secure borders.

See Also: Polls Show Donald Trump Leading Joe Biden In Heated Race, But Democrats Say Ex-President Is Being Overestimated

Orban, in a tweet, reiterated his endorsement of Trump, stating: “We need leaders in the world who are respected and can bring peace. He is one of them! Come back and bring us peace, Mr. President!”

Trump, in a video post, praised Orbán, calling him a “fantastic” and “noncontroversial” leader.

Why It Matters: The meeting between Trump and Orbán has raised concerns about the future of democracy, especially in light of Orbán’s views on the subject. This meeting comes on the heels of Biden’s fiery State of the Union address, where he took aim at Trump and the GOP for actions that he believes undermine democracy.

Orban’s visit to Mar-a-Lago and his endorsement of Trump for a potential return to the White House have sparked concerns about the global impact of such alliances. Previously during his campaign Biden criticized the meeting, saying that Orbán “doesn't think democracy works.“

"I see a future where we defend democracy, not diminish it," he added.

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 47.6% support, While Biden trailed with 45.8% support.

Photos via Shutterstock

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President May Be Forced To Sell His Real Estate At ‘Fire-Sale Prices’ Amid ‘Mounting Loses’