Pro-Putin Hungarian PM Says Trump Can End Ukraine War — 'Hope For Peace'

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, on Tuesday said former U.S. President Donald Trump is the only person who can end the war in Ukraine.

What Happened: Speaking at a panel event in Berlin, Orbán proposed that the U.S. should conduct peace talks with Russia and that Trump should lead the negotiations on the American side, reported Politico.

“Now what I'm saying is going to sound brutal. But hope for peace is called Donald Trump,” he said.

This came days after Trump, who earlier suggested that the war could result in Word War 3, signaled that he wants to lead a delegation to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine. Trump, in several posts on his social media platform Truth Social last month, offered suggestions on what could be his contribution to the situation after various leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines led to gas bubbles rushing to the Baltic Sea surface.

According to Orbán, U.S. President Joe Biden is not the right person to lead the negotiations. He said Biden has “gone too far” with his accusations against Putin, adding that the U.S president once called his Russian counterpart a “war criminal.”

“That would make it very hard for [Biden] to make peace,” Orbán said.

