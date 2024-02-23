Loading... Loading...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that he did not watch the controversial interview between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, stated that he did not watch the interview conducted by Carlson, which aired last week.

The interview, which lasted over two hours, saw Putin presenting a revisionist version of Russian history.

“I don’t have time to hear more than two hours of bulls**t about us, about the world, about the United States, about our relations, and this interview with a killer,” Zelenskyy told Baier.

See Also: Edward Snowden Tells World Leaders: ‘You Can’t Save Navalny. You Can Still Save Assange’

During the interview, Zelenskyy also emphasized the need for more U.S. aid, highlighting the unfairness of the war with Russia, which has superior artillery and manpower.

Despite the Senate’s approval of a $60 billion bill to support Ukraine, the funding’s future in the House remains uncertain due to strong opposition from MAGA Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Why It Matters: Historians have previously described Putin’s interview with Carlson as a display of the Russian leader’s delusions rather than providing any substantial insight into the war in Ukraine.

The interview between Putin and Carlson has been a subject of intense scrutiny. Putin expressed his dissatisfaction with the interview, stating that he had expected a more confrontational approach from Carlson. This dissatisfaction was echoed by Russian dissident Garry Kasparov, who challenged Carlson to a debate over his handling of the interview.

Despite the interview's soft nature, it has been a topic of discussion, with many commentators interpreting Putin's guarded comments and moments of wit. The interview also received praise from tech billionaire Elon Musk, who celebrated the major platform growth on his social media platform X.

Read Next: Trump’s Legal Team Requests 30-Day Extension on $355M Fraud Verdict Payment: Lawyers Say NY Attorney General In ‘Unseemly Rush’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock