Russian President Mocks Tucker Carlson Interview, Expected Tougher Questions: 'Thought He Would Be Aggressive'

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his dissatisfaction with the recent interview conducted by Tucker Carlson, stating that he was expecting a more challenging line of questioning.

What Happened: In a recent interview with Russian state TV, Putin voiced his disappointment with Carlson’s interview, reported Politico. The Russian president had anticipated a more confrontational approach from the former Fox News host.

Speaking to Russian state TV, Putin said, "… I honestly thought he [Carlson] would be aggressive and ask so-called sharp questions. And I wasn't just ready for that, I wanted it, because it would have given me the opportunity to respond sharply in kind … But he chose a different tactic."

Putin, who is known for his fondness for trolling Western figures, described Carlson’s interview style as passive. He also took the opportunity to mock President Joe Biden and express his preference for the current U.S. president’s reelection over a return of former President Donald Trump.

During the interview, which lasted over two hours, Putin delivered a lengthy monologue on Russian history and even poked fun at Carlson’s failed attempt to join the CIA.

However, it is worth noting that Carlson is known for his pro-Russia stance and cozying up to autocrats. Hence, it is unlikely that Putin was expecting a hard-hitting interview when he hand-picked Carlson for his first interview with a Western journalist since the invasion of Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Putin’s dissatisfaction with the interview comes after the Russian president’s strange performance raised concerns about his mental state. During the two-hour interview, Putin expounded his version of Russian history, which led to concerns about his mental state.

Despite the interview’s soft nature, it has been a topic of discussion, with many commentators interpreting Putin’s guarded comments and moments of wit. The interview also received praise from tech billionaire Elon Musk, who celebrated the major platform growth on his social media platform X.

Carlson, who conducted the interview, also expressed his admiration for Moscow, describing it as "nicer" than any city in the United States.

Vladimir Putin Photo by Luca Perra on Shutterstock

