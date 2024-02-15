Biden Meets Woman Who Nearly Lost Her Life Due To 'Barbaric' Texas Abortion Man, Says 'It's Donald Trump's Fault'

Loading... Loading...

What Happened: On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden met Amanda Zurawski, a woman who “nearly lost her life due” to the abortion ban in Texas. In a tweet, Biden described her experience as “barbaric” and laid the blame at the feet of former President Donald Trump.

A video featuring Zurawski was shared by Biden in which she can be heard saying, “It is unthinkable for me that anyone could cheer on these abortion bans that nearly took my life.”

She said, “Over and over again Donald Trump brags about killing Roe v. Wade. The stakes of this election could not be higher.”

This comes amid ongoing criticism of Biden’s rhetoric on abortion, which some progressive activists claim shows a reluctance to push for broader access, beyond merely restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade. However, Biden’s reelection campaign is backed by prominent abortion rights groups that recognize the need for short-term victories and prioritize keeping Biden in the White House, reported The Hill.

In 2023, Trump promised a “deal” on a federal abortion ban, which he claimed “the whole country” would love. During a Newsmax TV interview, he took credit for the Supreme Court’s reversal of its decision on abortion.

Why It Matters: Zurawski experienced devastating news at 18 weeks pregnant in Austin, Texas, when she learned she had an incompetent cervix and faced inevitable miscarriage, reported People.

Doctors were unable to intervene due to Texas’s near-total abortion ban, leading to agonizing uncertainty and Amanda’s eventual contraction of sepsis. Three days later, she delivered her unviable baby girl under critical conditions, leaving both emotionally shattered.

The abortion debate has intensified since the reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision, which had protected a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. After the ruling, Biden called for voters to make their voices heard. The change is expected to lead to nearly half of all U.S. states outlawing or severely restricting the procedure.

Vice President Kamala Harris also held Trump accountable for the Supreme Court’s reversal. She linked the introduction of new stringent abortion laws to his actions, saying that Trump takes pleasure in the fact that women now silently endure the lack of a definite right to abortion. She stated that Trump is “proud that women have been deprived of fundamental freedoms.”

