Biden On Overturning Of Roe V. Wade: 'Voters Need To Make Their Voices Heard'

The Supreme Court took away a Constitutional right from Americans with the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision, President Joe Biden said Friday after the ruling was issued.

The court struck down the 1973 decision that said the Constitution would generally protect a woman's right to choose to have an abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to nearly half of all U.S. states outlawing or severely restricting the procedure.

“It’s not hyperbole to suggest a very solemn moment,” Biden said.

The White House Reaction: Biden went on to instruct the Health and Human Services Department to take action to ensure that abortion and contraceptive drugs are accessible "to the fullest extent possible."

The White House will protect the right to travel to another state for an abortion, he said.

"The health and life of women of our nation are now at risk," Biden said. "Make no mistake. This decision is the culmination of a deliberate effort over decades to upset the balance of our law."

Friday marks the first time a constitutional right has been suspended by the court, Biden said, describing it as a sad day for the court and the country.

"Voters need to make their voices heard," he said, urging people to vote for representatives and local officials who will reinstate the right to an abortion. "This fall, Roe is on the ballot. Personal freedoms are on the ballot. The right to privacy, liberty, equality, they're all on the ballot."

Related Link: Trending On Twitter: Roe Ruling Condemned By Obama, Praised By Conservatives

Trump Takes Credit: Biden's predecessor Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to champion the ruling, saying, “Today’s decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation, along with other decisions that have been announced recently, were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised."

Trump appointed three justices to the High Court during his presidency.