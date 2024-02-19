Trump An 'Easy Mark' For Russia's President, Says Former National Security Advisor: 'There'll Be Celebrations In The Kremlin' If He Is Elected

Loading... Loading...

In a recent statement, former national security adviser, John Bolton, has cautioned that the Russian government would likely celebrate if former President Trump were to be re-elected, viewing him as an “easy mark.”

What Happened: Bolton criticized Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that Putin sees Trump as an easy target. He also dismissed Putin’s recent near-endorsement of President Joe Biden, calling it a “disinformation,” reported The Hill.

If Trump is elected, there'll be celebrations in the Kremlin," Bolton said in an appearance on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” according to the report.

Bolton further criticized Trump for not attributing the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to Putin. Navalny’s death, reported on Friday, has been labeled by many as a likely political assassination.

Trump, who has often touted his good relationship with Putin as a sign of his foreign policy expertise, made his first comments on Navalny’s death on Monday, without criticizing Putin.

Bolton also expressed concern over Trump’s mounting legal fees and rulings, suggesting that foreign powers could exploit his financial situation for their own foreign policy goals.

See Also: Donald Trump Sold $2.4 Million In ETH Last Month, Missed Out On $500,000 In Potential Profit

Why It Matters: The relationship between Trump and Putin has been a topic of concern for many. Putin expressed his preference for Biden over Trump in the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election, citing Biden’s experience and predictability.

Trump’s stance on NATO has also been criticized. President Biden condemned Trump’s criticism of NATO as “dumb”, “shameful”, and “un-American”.

Following the death of Navalny, Nikki Haley criticized Trump for his silence on the matter, while Liz Cheney raised concerns about a growing "Putin wing" within the Republican party.

Photo by Drop of Light on Shutterstock

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-president’s Ability To ‘Commit Fraud With Impunity’ Comes To End After NY Civil Case Verdict: ‘Absolutely Ruinous For Donald’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.