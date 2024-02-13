Biden Condemns Trump's NATO Stance As Un-American: 'No Other President...Has Ever Bowed Down To A Russian Dictator'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden has publicly denounced former President Donald Trump’s criticism of NATO, labeling it as “dumb”, “shameful”, and “un-American”. In addition, Biden has underscored the necessity of a $95bn foreign aid package for US allies.

What Happened: Biden took issue with Trump’s recent suggestion that he would “encourage” Russia to attack any NATO member that did not fulfill its defense spending quota. The President contended that such statements underscore the need for the foreign aid package, which has been approved by the Senate but faces resistance in the House, reported BBC on Wednesday.

Addressing the nation from the White House on Tuesday, Biden cautioned that failure to pass the package, which includes $60bn for Ukraine, would be “playing into Putin’s hands”. He also accused his predecessor of treating the military alliance like a protection racket.

He said, “No other president in history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator.”

Trump’s contentious comments were made at a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, where he criticized “delinquent” payments by NATO members. In response, Biden reaffirmed the US’s commitment to NATO, stating, “If Putin attacks a NATO ally, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

The President also challenged House Republicans, asking, “Are you going to stand with Ukraine or are you going to stand with Putin? Will you stand with America or Trump?”

See Also: Trump Vs. Biden: Americans Increasingly Lean Toward One When It Comes To Economy

Why It Matters: Trump addressed the U.S. relationship with NATO under his leadership at a campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday.

He claimed credit for revitalizing NATO, stating, ‘Everybody's gonna pay.’ He recounted how a leader from a major country asked if the U.S. would defend them from a Russian invasion even if they didn’t contribute financially, to which Trump replied, ‘Absolutely not,’ shocking them with his response

Trump’s comments have sparked fear among Democrats and international leaders alike. Democratic senators and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have expressed concerns over the potential threats to NATO if Trump were to be re-elected.

Biden has also warned that if Trump regains power, he would allow Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” with NATO allies, as reported in a Benzinga article.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Trump’s Legal Woes Continue: Former White House Attorney Calls Out Judge’s Alleged Delay Tactics

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.