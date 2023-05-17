After Ron DeSantis criticized Donald Trump for his stance on a federal abortion ban, the former president said he would come up with something that "the whole country" would love.

What Happened: Trump, during an interview on Newsmax TV, took credit for securing the reversal of the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion and said that with the downfall of Roe v. Wade, he won the antiabortion community "the power of negotiation."

"First of all, I'm the one that got rid of Roe v Wade, and everybody said that was an impossible thing to do. And what I've done is I've given the pro-life people, who are wonderful people and loving people, I've given them the power of negotiation because now they’re able to negotiate something that's going to be very important," said Trump.

"We’re in a position now, and I’m going to be leading the charge. We’re in the position now where we can get something that the whole country can agree with, and that’s only because I got us out of the Roe v. Wade where the pro-life people had absolutely nothing to say," he added.

Why It Matters: Trump's comments came after Florida Governor criticized the ex-president over his reluctance to address the abortion debate. DeSantis pointed out that during a previous interview, Trump avoided giving a clear stance on whether he would support the federal abortion bill.

The crucial abortion debate is expected to fuel division both within the Republican primary and in the presidential election. Trump's hesitancy in endorsing nationwide limitations would place him directly in opposition to influential figures in the anti-abortion movement who are advocating for federal measures. The GOP presidential front-runner has argued that Florida’s new six-week abortion ban was “too harsh.”

