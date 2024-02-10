Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu Orders Civilian Evacuation In Rafah As Jerusalem Gears Up For Wider Hamas Offensive

Loading... Loading...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to prepare for the evacuation of civilians from the southern Gaza city of Rafah. This move comes ahead of an anticipated broadened offensive against Hamas.

What Happened: The order to prepare for evacuations was issued by Netanyahu on Friday. The city of Rafah, located near the Egyptian border, is currently home to around 1.5 million Palestinians who have sought refuge from Israeli military operations in other parts of Gaza, reported BBC.

The U.S. has cautioned Israel against an invasion of Rafah, terming it a “disaster.” The EU and the UN have also expressed their apprehensions.

In a statement by his office on Friday, Netanyahu highlighted the necessity of eliminating Hamas for the war’s success, stating that “intense activity in Rafah requires that civilians evacuate the areas of combat.”

Displaced Gazans have gathered in camps across Rafah, which is the sole crossing point between Gaza and Egypt. The city’s residents have been living in tents after being displaced by fighting in other parts of Gaza.

Earlier this week, the Israeli Prime Minister announced that he had ordered troops to prepare for operations in Rafah, asserting that Israel’s “total victory” over Hamas was imminent.

Why It Matters: The latest development comes amid escalating tensions in the region. Despite criticism from the U.S., Israel has continued its airstrikes in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 people, including children, in Rafah, earlier this week.

Efforts to restart ceasefire negotiations have been ongoing, with the U.S. seeking to secure a pause in the fighting before Israel potentially launches a ground assault on Rafah. This follows a ceasefire proposal by Hamas, which was met with a positive response from the Qatari Prime Minister.

However, this latest announcement came after Netanyahu rejected Hamas’s latest proposed ceasefire terms.

