15 More Dead In Gaza As Israel Continues Airstrikes Despite Biden's Criticism Of Military Response

In defiance of President Joe Biden‘s criticism of the military response, Israel has proceeded with deadly airstrikes in Gaza that come amid ongoing efforts by diplomats to revive cease-fire talks.

What Happened: Israel carried out airstrikes in Gaza on Friday following critical remarks by Biden of the military retaliation to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, as reported by Reuters. The strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people, including children, in Rafah, a city where over half of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are seeking refuge near the Egyptian border.

Despite diplomatic efforts to restart cease-fire negotiations, Israel continued its bombing campaign after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a ceasefire proposal by Hamas that included the release of hostages held by the Palestinian militant group. The U.S. is seeking to secure a pause in the fighting before Israel potentially launches a ground assault on Rafah.

Biden, who has been advocating for a deal to normalize relations, increase humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians and secure a ceasefire for the release of Hamas-held hostages, said Israel’s military campaign is “over the top.”

Why It Matters: The recent developments follow a cease-fire proposal by Hamas that outlined a three-stage plan that could potentially end the conflict in Gaza. The proposal included the release of Israeli hostages, the reconstruction of Gaza, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces and the exchange of bodies and remains.

Netanyahu rejected this proposal, vowing to dismantle Hamas. Despite this, Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed optimism for further negotiations, suggesting that a cease-fire agreement is still possible.

