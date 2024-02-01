Israel Targets Rafah Amid Ongoing Gaza Offensive As Hamas Ponders Over Ceasefire Offer

Loading... Loading...

Israel is preparing to broaden its military offensive to Rafah, a city situated near the Egyptian border, while Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, deliberates on a ceasefire proposal.

What Happened: Following the alleged dismantling of Hamas’ stronghold in Khan Younis, Israel is set to extend its military campaign towards Rafah, according to a Reuters report on Friday. Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, made this announcement after claiming success against Palestinian militants in Khan Younis.

Over half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million continues to seek refuge in makeshift shelters and public buildings. Amid the ongoing turmoil, efforts to secure a ceasefire have picked up pace, with Qatar and Egypt playing mediatory roles. A substantial ceasefire proposal agreed upon by Israel and the U.S. is currently under consideration by Hamas.

The proposed ceasefire envisages a 40-day initial phase where hostilities would end, and Hamas would free remaining civilian hostages. Subsequent phases would involve the transfer of Israeli soldiers and bodies of deceased hostages.

Since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, leading to an escalated conflict, a significant pause in the fighting has remained elusive. The Israeli offensive in response to the attack has caused widespread devastation in Gaza. Palestinian health officials report a death toll exceeding 27,000.

The possibility of a ceasefire seemed promising following remarks by a Qatari spokesperson at Johns Hopkins University. But Qatari officials in the capital Doha and Taher Al-Nono, media adviser to Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, said the group had not responded yet.

As the conflict continues, residents report an increase in Israeli attacks around Khan Younis and Rafah.

Why It Matters: The conflict has seen serious casualties, with 24 Israeli soldiers killed in a single day during a large-scale ground assault in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had rejected Hamas’ terms for a new hostage deal, emphasizing the need for total victory.

Amid these events, the U.S. imposed sanctions on four Israeli individuals for their alleged involvement in settler-related violence in the West Bank. Meanwhile, U.S. and Israeli intelligence chiefs met with Qatari officials to discuss a potential second hostage deal in Gaza. The proposed ceasefire is a crucial step towards ending the conflict.

