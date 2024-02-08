Israeli PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal, US Secretary Of State Open To Talks

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has turned down a ceasefire offer from Hamas, the Palestinian militant group. However, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed optimism for further negotiations.

What Happened: Hamas, the ruling faction in Gaza, proposed a 4-1/2 month ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and an agreement to end the war, as reported by Reuters. Netanyahu dismissed this offer, vowing to dismantle Hamas. He stated that Israel’s only solution was to ensure the collapse of the Islamist movement.

Despite this, Blinken, after meeting with Netanyahu, suggested that a ceasefire agreement is still possible. He acknowledged that Hamas’ proposal had some nonstarters but emphasized that there was still room for negotiation.

Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation is set to travel to Cairo for ceasefire talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators. Hamas officials have criticized Netanyahu’s rejection of their offer as a sign of his intent to prolong the conflict.

Why It Matters: This recent development follows Hamas’ proposal of a three-stage ceasefire plan that could potentially end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The plan includes the release of Israeli hostages, the reconstruction of Gaza, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the exchange of bodies and remains. This proposal was seen as a significant step towards a potential resolution of the conflict.

Netanyahu’s rejection of the ceasefire offer comes after he declared that Israel would achieve “complete victory,” despite the ongoing fighting in northern Gaza.

