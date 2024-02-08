ConocoPhillips, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects ConocoPhillips COP to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $15.94 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.3% to $112.70 in after-hours trading.

The Walt Disney Company DIS reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and declared a cash dividend of 45 cents per share. The company announced a new share repurchase program and said it expects fiscal 2024 earnings of roughly $4.60 per share. Disney also announced a $1.5 billion investment in leading video game company Epic Games. Disney shares surged 6.7% to $105.79 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Philip Morris International Inc. PM to earn $1.45 per share on revenue of $9.01 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Philip Morris shares rose 0.6% to $91.99 in after-hours trading.

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. However, the company said it expects full-year 2024 adjusted earnings to be in line with full-year 2023 earnings of $5.10 per share. Current analyst estimates are calling for full-year earnings of $5.48 per share, per Benzinga Pro. PayPal shares dipped 8% to $58.18 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Kellanova K to report quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share on revenue of $3.08 billion before the opening bell. Kellanova shares gained 0.9% to $54.16 in after-hours trading.

