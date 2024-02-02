Chilling Video Claims To Show Secret Fortified Complex Owned By Russian President Vladimir Putin

Loading... Loading...

Russian President Vladimir Putin may have a secret residence in northern Russia near the Finland border.

What To Know: The Dossier Center posted a video on YouTube this week of a luxurious property in Marialakhti Bay in Karelia, allegedly owned by Putin.

The investigative outlet is funded by Putin rival and exiled oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, according to a Business Insider report on the matter. Khodorkovsky’s website describes the Dossier Center as an outlet that “tracks the criminal activity of various people associated with the Kremlin.”

The Dossier Center’s drone footage shows several angles of a high-end complex that it claims is a secret getaway for Putin. The property features three houses, two helicopter pads, several yacht piers, fish and cow farms and a personal waterfall.

The location is also heavily protected with fortifications including fences, barbed wire, motion sensors and “around-the-clock security” from special service personnel. The narrator in the video also highlighted an embankment behind one of the houses that could be hiding an air defense system, he said.

The land was supposed to be part of the Ladoga Skerries National Park, but the video claims the residences were excluded from the protected territories and additional protected lands were annexed to the territory to close it off to tourists and other interested parties.

Friends of the Russian president reportedly started building the complex for him more than 10 years ago. The video claims the property is one of a number of Putin assets owned and managed through companies set up by Yury Kovalchuk, a Russian billionaire believed to be Putin’s personal banker.

Putin visits the property at least once a year, according to locals. When he visits, entrances and neighboring islands are reportedly sealed off. The location can only be accessed by air or sea, which is convenient for Putin who allegedly has a “whole fleet” at his disposal.

“There is no doubt that the president relaxes here,” the Dossier Center narrator said.

Putin is believed to own several unreported houses, cars, yachts and aircraft. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is currently the richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg, but in an interview from 2022, Musk suggested that Putin should hold that title, noting that he believed the Russian president was “significantly richer” than himself.

Read Next: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Warns Of World War If Russia Attacks A NATO Country: ‘It Concerns European Leaders And The US’

Photo: Luca Perra from Shutterstock.